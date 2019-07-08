PM Imran directs to cope with PML-N’s attacks on institutions

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had been pressuring judiciary in the past and directed to deal with the party’s recent attacks on the national institutions, ARY News reported.

Chairing a meeting of spokespersons, PM Imran said that PML-N was trying to make institutions controversial and gave a task to the spokespersons to give befitting response to the PML-N’s false propaganda.

On the occasion, the prime minister said that any negative agenda of the opposition will not be succeeded. He reiterated to continue ongoing indiscriminate accountability process in the country and added,” Judiciary is an independent and autonomous institution and the government should not become a party.”

The prime minister said that the judiciary should take notice of the alleged video.

Read More: Maryam Nawaz shows video, says judge was forced to give verdict against Nawaz Sharif

Early on July 6, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif had shown journalists a secret video of accountability court judge Arshad Malik claiming the judge was forced to give verdict against Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference case.

Addressing a press conference alongside top PML-N leadership, the daughter of former PM Nawaz Sharif had shown reporters a video in which accountability court judge Arshad Malik could be heard saying that there was “no proof of corruption against the deposed premier” in the Al-Azizia reference.

“No evidence that a single penny has been shifted from Pakistan. No evidence of shifting any money by accused from Pakistan,” Maryam had translated the judge Arshad Malik as saying from the video.

Comments

comments