You can now own house by paying just 10pc cost under NPHP

NPHP house own

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis, Zulfikar Bukhari has said that the price of a house under Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP) is Rs23,24000 and people can own the house by paying just 10 per cent of the total cost.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with the allotment of houses and flats to the working-class under the Naya Pakistan Housing Programm.

Bukhari said, in the first phase of this project completed by the Workers Welfare Fund, 1508 families are being given the newly constructed residential units.

He said in the next phase 1504 more flats will be constructed. He said this project is the beginning of providing low-cost and affordable houses to the weak segments of the society.

Read more: PM Imran Khan distributes residential flats, houses among labour class

The SAPM said that laborers can own the ownership rights of the house by paying the only 10pc of the total cost of the house i-e Rs23,24000 and the remaining will be paid in from 5 to 20 years time.

Taking on the previous governments, SAPM Bukhari said that the governments in past did nothing to complete this complete, which was pending for the last 25 years.

