Those willing to invest in ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme’ now only have to pay 10% tax

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that the packages announced by the premier thus far will leave positive impacts on the live of marginalized community amidst coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

SAPM Awan said that the package announced for construction sector which has now been made an industry will devolve and become lucrative for all associated, even other industries will reap benefits from the decision.

Awan said that the announcement is a ray of hope and sigh of relief in tough times for industrialists and the working class individuals who will gain employment through the initiative.

SAPM Awan further stated that the request by industrialists to imposed fixed taxation has been approved by the government.

She also said that all construction related industries have also gotten their withholding taxes suspended, the suspension though does not apply to steel and cement industries.

The special assistant also said that the government’s ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme’ has also seen some positive changes and those willing to invest in the venture will now only have to pay 10 percent tax.

