NCC agrees not to impose lockdown all over country

ISLAMABAD: The National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Friday ruled out the need for an immediate lockdown all over the country to contain the spread of coronavirus, reported ARY News.

Prime Minister Imran Khan presided over a meeting of the committee in Islamabad.

The committee unanimously decided not to impose a lockdown all over the country.

Speaking during the meeting, the prime minister issued directives for keeping the people posted about the pandemic situation. He said the government is utilising all resources at its disposal in its fight against the infection.

He emphasised the need for following precautionary measures to stop further spread of the disease.

Speaking to senior journalists in Islamabad this evening, PM Khan said he will himself update the public about the situation twice a week, adding nothing would be censored from the public about the pandemic.

He said Pakistan’s hot and dry weather will subside the coronavirus threat.

Prime Minister Khan said panic is more dangerous than the virus, urging media to highlight the facts instead of pursuing breaking news. He said the media has an important role to play in this situation.

He also urged people to exercise social distancing and self-discipline to local transmission of the virus.

