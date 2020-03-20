ISLAMABAD: Sources privy to the development revealed that the President of Iran, Hassan Rouhani wrote to Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Friday asking for him and Pakistan to play their role in getting the sanctions imposed on Iran lifted, ARY News reported.

Foreign office sources claimed that the Iranian President wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 14 requesting Pakistan to request relief on economic sanctions imposed by the United States on the country amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Sources also claimed that the letter entailed an appeal for help from Pakistan as Iran continues to take severe damage in the face of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi who is under self-imposed isolation after his recent visit to China amid the global coronavirus pandemic took to Twitter earlier in the day to show solidarity with neighbouring Iran in their hour of need.

FM Qureshi said that the decision to impose sanctions on Iran as they take heavy losses due to coronavirus lacked compassion.

The foreign minister tweeted: “The entire global community is fighting an unprecedented pandemic. We must, as leaders at the time of such great challenge & difficulty, show utmost compassion. Sanctions must be lifted against Iran, in this moment of peril so that it can use its resources to save precious human lives.”

