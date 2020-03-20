ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said Pakistani nation always reacted strong and showed unity in hard times, ARY News reported.

On third consecutive day the FM continued to deal matters related to his ministry, while sitting at home as he had decided to go in self-isolation for five days after recent visit to China.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi passed various directions to the staff of his ministry from his residence.

FM Qureshi urged the countrymen to avoid visiting crowded places and stay at homes as maximum as they can. “Avoid shaking hands and hugging each other amid coronavirus threat.”

He called on the nation to get united on one platform as no government in the world can single handedly defeat this deadly virus.

“Government is taking every possible step to safe its people from the pandemic”, FM Qureshi said and vowed that Pakistan will defeat the coronavirus as China did.

On March 18, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had revealed that he was going into self-isolated quarantine after concluding his recent trip to China alongside President Arif Alvi.

