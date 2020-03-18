FM Qureshi mulls self-isolated quarantine post China visit

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday revealed that he was going into self-isolated quarantine after concluding his recent trip to China alongside President Arif Alvi, ARY News reported.

FM Qureshi said while talking to a TV channel that he will quarantine himself for 5 days and then will go for the necessary tests related to the COVID-19, coronavirus.

The foreign minister also stated that the coronavirus will not be detrimental to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the project will continue to flourish with the same vigour as in the past.

FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the people of Pakistan stand beside their Chinese brethren during their hour of need and the relationship between the two countries was etched in stone.

Earlier in the day, taking to the micro-blogging website Twitter on Wednesday, President of Pakistan Arif Alvi said that his recently concluded visit to China gave great impetus to the coronavirus pandemic and possible measures to combat it.

President Arif Alvi said that his visit was to show solidarity with China and its people during testing times as they fend off and fight the COVID-19, coronavirus which has seen its cases decrease in the country since last week.

