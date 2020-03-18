How to wage war against coronavirus discussed in great detail with Xi: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: Taking to the micro-blogging website Twitter on Wednesday, President of Pakistan Arif Alvi said that his recently concluded visit to China gave great impetus to the coronavirus pandemic and possible measures to combat it, ARY News reported.

President Arif Alvi said that his visit was to show solidarity with China and its people during testing times as they fend off and fight the COVID-19, coronavirus which has seen its cases decrease in the country since last week.

The president said that the trip was taken upon a special invitation by Chinese President Xi Jinping prior.

President of Pakistan also showed high praise for the people and government of China for their undying resolve against the coronavirus and taking extremely good care of Pakistani students in Chinese city of Wuhan.

The Tweet read: “My visit to China on invitation of President Xi Jinping was to show solidarity with China in stressful times, appreciate their outstanding effort to contain Coronavirus & for taking good care of students in Wuhan. How to #iFightCorona War in Pakistan was discussed in great detail.”

