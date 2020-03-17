ISLAMABAD: Underscoring the need for joint efforts against the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the government and the nation will jointly fight and win against the virus, ARY News reported.

Addressing the nation, PM Imran said that the government was making all-out efforts to deal with the deadly virus. He urged all segments of the society to come forward and play their role in containing the spread of novel coronavirus.

On the occasion, PM Imran warned the hoarders and profiteers of stern action. He maintained that the virus could spread and urged the masses to adopt proper preventive measures to protect themselves from the deadly virus.

PM Imran advised the people to refrain from panicking, avoid gatherings of more than 40 people, handshaking, wash hands with soaps frequently and use masks while travelling.

He asked the masses to avoid contacting people infected with the virus, especially those who are coming from foreign countries.

The prime minister said that the virus is a type of flu and what sets it apart is that it spreads very quickly He said that 97 per cent of the coronavirus patients survive.

He said that there is no need for panic amid the spread of coronavirus in the country, adding that the government is vigilant and taking every possible step to control the epidemic.

The prime minister said a coordination committee and an economic committee has been formed to tackle the situation.

He lauded the Pakistan Army and Balochistan government for rendering matchless services at Pak-Iran border. The prime minister asked Ulema to perform their duty to guide masses in this critical juncture of history.

On March 15, National Security Committee (NSC) had made important decisions under its strategy to fight coronavirus including closure of educational institutions, borders besides cancellation of mass gatherings and partial suspension of flight operations.

A meeting of the country’s top civil-military body took place at the Prime Minister’s House under the chair of PM Imran Khan. The three services chiefs, the federal ministers for interior, foreign and law affairs as well as the education minister were in attendance in the meeting.

The top civil-military brass finalised national strategy to contain further spread of COVID-19.

The federal government had also constituted a high-level National Coordination Committee to carry on joint efforts to fight against coronavirus across the country.

