PM Imran Khan orders daily briefing on coronavirus to nationals

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed concerned authorities to organise public briefing on a daily basis over corona pandemic to stop the spread of false reports creating fear among nationals regarding COVID-19, ARY News reported on Monday.

PM Imran Khan gave the instructions during a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) to review measures adopted by the government to contain spread coronavirus pandemic.

A briefing was given by Dr Zafar Mirza, whereas, the participants of the meeting held consultations for further steps to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

Sources said the committee was also given a briefing regarding the meeting with prominent clerics for preventive measures during processions of Friday prayers.

The premier directed to organise public briefing on a daily basis to keep nationals updated with the coronavirus cases which will also stop the spread of false reports.

PM Khan said the Centre and provinces are dealing the situation with full coordination. He added the government is fully aware of the dangers but such decisions should be avoided that could create an environment of fear.

He asked people of every field to exhibit responsible behaviour and directed Dr Zafar Mirza to hold a daily public briefing at 5:00 pm.

“Maximum steps will be taken on the government level to stop coronavirus and there is a need to give awareness to the nationals over the seriousness of this matter. I appeal nationals to adopt self prevention measures which will also assist the authorities to contain the spread of the virus.

“The Pakistani nation has always fought graciously and persistently all crisis and a joint effort on the national level will also come forth this time against coronavirus. We do not have to be afraid of the disease but to fight this issue,” said PM Khan.

PM Khan has also announced to address the nation soon.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza, SAPM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah, finance adviser Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, SAPM for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari and other high-level officials. The NCC meeting was also attended by all the chief ministers through video link.

COVID-19 cases

At least 103 people were confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus in Sindh and 15 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) till Monday evening, pushing Pakistan’s tally above 130 including other cases emerged in other parts.

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab has said that four new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Karachi, while 37 people tested positive for COVID-19 from amongst the people who arrived in Sukkur from Taftan.

Moreover, Health Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Taimur Jhagra also announced that around 15 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the province.

This is for the first time that the patients from the province have tested positive for the virus that has already affected over 130 in the country.

