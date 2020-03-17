ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping where they discussed Sino-Pak strategic relations during his ongoing visit to Beijing, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

During the historic meeting, the presidents reaffirmed its commitment to further enhance bilateral ties and take time-test friendship between Islamabad and Beijing to new heights.

They agreed to increase bilateral cooperation to benefit both countries and the region.

President Alvi said Chinese leadership and its nation have bravely faced every ordeal and their journey towards development and prosperity is exemplary. He added the Chinese pattern to combat coronavirus was imitable. He also praised effective policies adopted by the Chinese government for socio-economic development and poverty alleviation.

President Arif Alvi said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is a practical example of a viable vision for the regional development and farsightedness of China. He thanked the Chinese government to provide assistance to Pakistan to cope with the locust crises. The president added Pakistan is willing to avail Chinese cooperation in the agriculture sector.

The president was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Asad Umar and other officials.

President Dr Arif Alvi is currently on a two-day official visit to China over the invitation of his counterpart Xi Jinping. According to Foreign Office, the President will be accompanied by a delegation including the Foreign Minister, Minister for Planning and Development and other senior officials.

The President will meet the Chinese President and other Chinese leaders. A number of MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit.

This will be his first visit to China, which is singularly aimed at conveying strong support and solidarity of Pakistan to government and people of China while Beijing is resolutely engaged in efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

