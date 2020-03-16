ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi is leaving for China today on a two-day official visit on the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

According to Foreign Office, the President will be accompanied by a delegation including the Foreign Minister, Minister for Planning and Development and other senior officials.

The President will meet the Chinese President and other Chinese leaders. A number of MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit.

This will be his first visit to China, which is singularly aimed at conveying strong support and solidarity of Pakistan to government and people of China while Beijing is resolutely engaged in efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Earlier in the day, Asad Umar revealed that the Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries will formulate two new working groups on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Agriculture, Science and Technology.

The minister also stated that tomorrow’s visit holds immense importance as the CPEC initiative’s status will be changed from a focused approach on infrastructure to a viable economic partnership.

