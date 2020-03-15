President Alvi urges people to adopt preventive measures against coronavirus  

ISLAMABAD: Amid rising cases of novel coronavirus in the country, President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday urged the masses to adopt proper preventive measures to protect themselves from the deadly virus, ARY News reported.

In a video he shared on Twitter, President Alvi said that people must wash their hands frequently with soap and avoid shaking hands.

He advised people to keep proper distance from infected people and use mask when they sneeze or cough. The president said that the war against Coronavirus was his own and personal.

He said, “I have to battle it in my house and recruit every family member, relation and friend as a soldier. I want you to fight with me and post ‘What you did today’ (everyday) on any SM forum Instagram/Twitter/TikTok.”

Earlier on Marach 14, advising the nation to follow safety instructions issued by the government, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that there was no need to panic about the novel Coronavirus.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, PM Imran had said that he was personally overseeing measures to deal with the deadly virus. He had maintained that there is a need for caution but not for panic.

