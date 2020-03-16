China-Pakistan to ink formation of two new joint working groups: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiative Asad Umar on Monday took to Twitter and detailed the plans for China-Pakistan top-level meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow in Beijing, ARY News reported.

President Dr Arif Alvi is leaving for China today for a two-day official visit on the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

According to Foreign Office, the President will be accompanied by a delegation including the Foreign Minister, Minister for Planning and Development and other senior officials.

Asad Umar revealed that the Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries will formulate two new working groups on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Agriculture, Science and Technology.

The minister also stated that tomorrow’s visit holds immense importance as the CPEC initiative’s status will be changed from a focused approach on infrastructure to a viable economic partnership.

Asad Umar stated further that the new juncture in Pakistan-China relations and CPEC will be based on stronger mutual consensus and partnership.

Umar also said that the new MoU’s will also ensure an increase of pace in projects currently under development under the CPEC umbrella.

