NCOC decides to take action against illegal cattle markets

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) has decided to launch a crackdown against illegal cattle markets across the country, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the NCOC in an important decision ahead of Eidul Adha has decided to take action against the cattle markets, which are illegally setup in the country.

The move has been taken to ensure implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the cattle markets and to ensure health of the masses.

Serious violation of the SOPs are being reported in the cattle markets across the country. Illegal cattle markets had been established in various parts of Karachi ahead of Eidul Adha.

The police and local administration seems uninterested in taking action against illegal cattle markets established at Safoora Chowarngi, People’s Chowrangi, Nazimabad, Golimar, Liaquatabad, Orangi, Malir, Korangi, and other parts of the city.

The markets could become hotspots of COVID-19 due to a lack of precautionary measures taken against the virus. They are further causing traffic jams at major thoroughfares of the city.

