COVID-19: NCOC asks provinces to pursue vaccination targets

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday expressed satisfaction over the procurement process of coronavirus vaccines and its subsequent rollout process to federating units.

In the session headed by Chairman NCOC Asad Umar and co-chaired by National Coordinator Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan, the forum asked the provinces to pursue vaccination targets vigorously.

The forum was informed that one million Sinopharm vaccines purchased by Pakistan have been received and distributed amongst all federating units.

The forum expressed concerns over the non-implementation of NCOC instructions on adherence to SOPs on wearing of masks, social distancing and commercial timings.

It was also decided that senior citizens over 65 years can walk into designated vaccination centres for administering doses through on-spot registration facility.

Read More: Covid Vaccination: Registration begins for people above 50

Earlier on April 1, Pakistan had opened registration for vaccination against the novel coronavirus for people of 50 years and above.

The people belong to the above-50 age group could get themselves be registered at 1166 to receive the code for vaccination. The person would be informed about the vaccination centre after he will get the registration code at 1166.

Dr Faisal Sultan, Prime Minister’s aide on health, had said that Pakistan had administered over 800,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Comments

comments