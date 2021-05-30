NCOC recommends deferring Azad Kashmir polls for two months

ISLAMABAD: The National Command Operation Center (NCOC) overseeing Covid trends and working on policies to curb its spread has Sunday recommended the federal government to defer polls in Azad Kashmir for two months and continue Covid-led restrictions intact, ARY News reported.

NCOC said right now the priority is getting the masses vaccinated against the pandemic and while the Coivd trend has been mitigated successfully in its third wave it would be best if SOPs remain in force for two more months.

About 175,000 people in Azad Kashmir have been vaccinated and by September start we have the target to jab about a million people, NCOC said.

The times ahead of polls are very eventful and there are political campaignings and rallies which may mean spreaders of Covid due to crowds that follow, NCOC said.

Even in the past, NCOC said, Covid trend rose in the region and to hold the elections in July may again pose Covid threats there.

READ: PM Imran finalises names of candidates for AJK elections

Separately earlier yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan finalized a list of his party’s candidates for the upcoming general elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that PM Imran Khan finalized the names of the suitable candidates, who would get the party’s ticket for contesting elections in AJK.

