NCOC counsels caution for Christmas rituals, holidays

ISLAMABAD: With Christmas approaching the National Command Operation Center (NCOC) has rolled out Saturday its guidelines on how to spend the holidays and carry out religious rites with caution as to avoid spreading COVID-19, ARY News reported.

The purpose of these guidelines is to make sure people’s safety and thus it is advised to avoid unnecessarily traveling in the holidays.

Amid the Christmas holidays, it is cautioned that people avoid visiting ceremonies and gatherings which may turn out to be novel coronavirus spreaders.

NCOC said people must take due measures and not choose to go to crowded spaces and markets for Christmas shopping and underlined the case spike amid the second wave of the global pandemic.

Preventing large family gatherings is also advised by NCOC while it cautioned against shake hands and embraces.

Also, the COVID monitoring body also instructed keeping one-meter distance in the churches while worships and rituals.

READ: Federal govt decides strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs

The federal government has decided the strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) across the country after witnessing a consistent rise in novel coronavirus infections and fatalities during its second wave, sources said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan issued orders for strict adherence of COVID-19 SOPs across the country besides directing provinces to comply with the government’s strategy to curb the virus spread, sources privy to the development told ARY News.

Comments

comments