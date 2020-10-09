NCOC issues new SOPs for wedding halls

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) declaring wedding halls as a high contributor in spreading coronavirus on Friday, issued new guidelines, ARY News reported.

The new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for marriage halls have been issued in the wake of preventing the spread of coronavirus.

As per new SOPs, only 300 guests inside the halls and 500 guests for the outdoor function will be allowed. The duration of the ceremonies has also been reduced to two hours.

Ceremonies with a large number of people can maximize the threat of coronavirus spread, the NCOC said.

The wedding halls across the country have been urged to close at 10 pm. The local administrations have been advised to strictly implement the new SOPs for the sector.

The NCOC observed that the situation can become critical if coronavirus SOPs were violated by the wedding halls.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 8 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 317,595. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,552.

According to the latest figures by the NCOC, 661 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

