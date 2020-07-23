NCOC holds meeting in Balochistan to discuss Covid-19 situation

QUETTA: A special meeting of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was held in Quetta with Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in the chair, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, Chief Secretory Balochistan, Inspector General Balochistan Police and other officials attending the meeting.

The meeting discussed the latest coronavirus situation in the Balochistan province, standard operating procedures (SOPs) and safety precautions for cattle markets in the city ahead of Eidul Azha.

The planning and development minister taking to Twitter said the NCC meeting lauded Balochistan govt efforts for containing the spread of novel coronavirus.

“The improvement in positivity ratio in Balochistan was acknowledged and leadership provided by the chief minister appreciated,” he Tweeted.

Held NCOC session in quetta, hosted by CM balochistan. The improvement in positivity ratio in balochistan was acknowledged & leadership provided by the CM appreciated . It was emphasized that continued and infact enhanced effort on contact tracing and testing would be essential — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) July 23, 2020

The NCOC last week had held meetings in Karachi and Lahore to review the Covid-19 situation in the provinces.

Earlier, the NCOC had formulated the Standard Operating Procedures on Monday regarding cattle markets and imposition of smart lockdown in several places of the country ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

The forum was told that around 700 cattle markets will be functioning across Pakistan on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

