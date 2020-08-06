ISLAMABAD: The National Command Operation Center (NCOC) has decided to intensify public awareness campaign at large scale to curb spread of coronavirus pandemic across the country.

The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of NCOC, chaired by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in Islamabad on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers, Fakhar Imam, Ijaz Shah and SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar said that coronavirus has not been completely eliminated from Pakistan, yet and urged the masses to continue adopting SOPs.

The forum was informed that despite the fact of significant reduction in the spread of coronavirus, the SOPs were not strictly followed.

The number of coronavirus cases and fatalities continues to go down in Pakistan as the country reported 21 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 727 confirmed COVID-19 cases diagnosed in 24 hours and 21 more deaths were reported due to the virus.

The active coronavirus cases in the country stands at 19,770. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,035, according to the NCOC.

Thus far, more than 2.1 million tests have been conducted in the country while 19,770 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment and 256,058 patients have recuperated from the disease.

Comments

comments