Covid-19 third wave: NCOC issues Ramazan guidelines

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday issued Ramazan guidelines to be implemented during congregational prayers and Taraveeh in mosques in order to stem the spread of coronavirus, ARY News reported.

The guidelines were issued after the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony announced that mosques will remain open across the country during Ramazan with the complete observation of SOPs against the coronavirus.

Carpet or rugs will not be spread/laid in Mosques or Imambargahs, prayers will be offered on the bare floors.

Clean chairs can be used if the floor is earthen.

If people wish to bring their own prayer mats from home, they can do so.

Before and after the prayers, people should avoid gathering in crowds.

In mosques and Imambargahs, where there is a courtyard, prayers will be offered not inside but in the courtyard.

Those older than 50 years, adolescent children and those suffering from flu, cough, etc should not come to mosques or imambargahs.

Taraweeh will be observed within the boundaries of the mosques or imambargahs.

Praying on roads and footpaths will be avoided. An attached map should be useful in this connection.

The floors of the mosques and imambargahs should be cleaned with Chlorine solution in water.

The same solution should be used to wipe the chatais before namaz.

Rows of the praying individuals should be aligned so that there is a distance of 6 feet between individuals.

Mosques/ imambargahs should constitute committees consisting of responsible individuals who will ensure the adherence to precautionary measures.

People should come to the mosque or imambargahs after doing ablution and washing hands with soap for 20 seconds.

It is obligatory that mask is worn before coming to mosque or imambargah and not to shake hands or hug anyone in the mosque.

Avoid touching the face. This can be done after washing hands after returning home.

In the current situation, it is better that Aitikaf is performed at home.

Sehr and iftar should not be arranged at the mosque or the imambargah.

The administration of mosques, imambargahs, imams and khateebs should communicate and collaborate with the district and provincial authorities and the police.

The administrations of the mosques and the imambargahs are being given permission conditional upon observation of these precautionary measures.

Government can review and change any part of its policy on mosques during Ramazan.

Read More: Mosques to remain open in Pakistan during Ramazan

Comments

comments