NCOC reviews category C of international travel list

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday included few more countries in category C of the international travel list, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the NCOC notified fresh travel restrictions for inbound passengers traveling to Pakistan from various counties. The fresh list will come into force from 26th of May.

PCR test reports issued by the competent authorities of UAE and Bahrain will be acceptable, said NCOC.

Earlier on May 23, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had notified fresh travel restrictions for inbound passengers amid the third wave of coronavirus pandemic.

In wake of the third wave of COVID-19, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had added 15 more countries in category C of the international travel list.

The CAA had updated its category C for international travel and added Bangladesh, Iran, Iraq and other countries to the list. India, Brazil, South Africa, Portugal, Nepal were already included in the list. The number of countries included in category C currently stood at 38.

