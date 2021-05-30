NCOC decides to establish separate COVID vaccination centres for teachers

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has decided to establish separate COVID vaccination centres for the teachers and educational staff, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The decision has been made to expedite the vaccination process for the teachers and the non-teaching staff amid the third wave of the pandemic.

New centres would be established countrywide at the tehsil level, while separate counters would be reserved for the teachers at the already functional vaccination centres countrywide, sources said.

The NCOC observed that the pressure is mounting at the vaccination centres, after the opening of walk-in service for them and the separate centres to ensure rapidly vaccination of the teachers.

Read more: Teachers can go to Covid-19 vaccination centre sans prior registration

The body has directed to complete vaccination of the teachers by June 5, said sources. It may be noted that the walk-in vaccination service was opened on May 29.

On May 20, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had announced that teachers will be inoculated against COVID-19 on a priority basis. Taking to his official Twitter account, the federal education minister said that the government has decided to give priority to teachers in vaccination.

