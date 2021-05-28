Teachers can go to Covid-19 vaccination centre sans prior registration

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday allowed teachers to walk into any Covid-19 vaccination centre to get inoculated against the deadly virus without prior registration.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in a tweet said, “To ensure safe environment for education and conduct of exams, walk-in vaccination for teachers above 18 years of age is opened.”

It said teachers can walk into to any vaccination center with their CNIC and a stamped letter from the head of their institution or teachers’ ID card to get themselves vaccinated.

On May 20, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had announced that teachers will be inoculated against COVID-19 on a priority basis. Taking to his official Twitter account, the federal education minister said that the government has decided to give priority to teachers in vaccination.

“The target is that all teachers specially those conducting examinations should have complete vaccination,” he added.

It is noteworthy that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has allowed holding of professional exams and tests across the country.

