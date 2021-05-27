You’re over 19 years? Sign up for Covid-19 vaccination

ISLAMABAD: The government started registering citizens aged 19 and above for vaccination against Covid-19 from today (Thursday).

People in the age bracket of 19 to 30 years can register themselves by sending their CNIC number to 1166.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in yesterday’s meeting decided to open vaccine registration for all people having Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs).

Around 39 million people will benefit from the decision, according to a report.

On Wednesday, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, tweeted: “In today’s NCOC meeting we decided to open up vaccination registration for all 19 years and above.”

“This registration will start from tomorrow. So now registration will be open for the entire national population which is approved by health experts for covid vaccination,” he said.

The NCOC decision to register people aged 19 and above for vaccination came four days after it allowed vaccination of citizens aged 30 and above against Covid-19

