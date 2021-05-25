Over 250,000 people vaccinated against Covid-19 in a day

ISLAMABAD: Over 250,000 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus (Covid-19) across Pakistan yesterday, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said on Tuesday.

“Yesterday, more than 250,000 people were inoculated in a single day for the first time,” Asad Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), wrote on Twitter.

“A total of 267,953 people were administered coronavirus vaccine the other day,” he said, appealing to the people who have signed up for vaccination to visit a coronavirus vaccination centre to get inoculated.

کل پہلی دفعہ ایک دن میں ڈھائی لاکھ سے زائد افراد کی ویکسینیشن کی گئ. کل 267،953 لوگوں کو ویکسین لگائ گئ. تمام رجسٹرڈ لوگوں سے درخواست ہے کے جلد اپنی ویکسینیشن کے لئے ویکسین سینٹر جائیں. جن افراد کی دوسری ویکسین لگنی ہے وہ ضرور بروقت ویکسینیشن کے لئے جائیں — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) May 25, 2021

On Monday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Imran Khan on Health Dr Faisal Sultan announced that the state-run National Institute of Health (NIH) has locally produced the first batch of China’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine Cansino.

“Congratulations to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Pakistan team and its leadership for successful fill/finish (from concentrate) of the Cansino vaccine with the help of Cansino Bio Inc. China. The product has passed the rigorous internal QA testing. An imp step to help in our coronavirus vaccine supply line,” he tweeted.

