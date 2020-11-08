NCOC issues new SOPs for marriage ceremonies

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) issued new standard operating procedures for marriage ceremonies, ARY News reported.

According to the NCOC, the wedding events amid the second wave of COVID-19 should be organized while taking care of the precautions and SOPs pertaining to gatherings to minimize the chances of spread.

Only outdoor wedding events are allowed, in which the number of the guests must not exceed 1,000 individuals with mandatory arrangements for seating of each individual at-least 6 feet apart, read the statement.

Read More: Restaurants, marriage halls high contributors to coronavirus spread: Asad Umar

It said that the event timing should be restricted to two hours with closure evening timing at 10 p.m. All guests should wear a face mask and the event authorities should keep a check over it.

The event can only be carried out in open space, and if tents are used, they should have the mandatory provision of space between the walls and roof of the tent to ensure ventilation.

NCOC said that each marriage event is mandatorily required to display the seating/gathering capacity of their venues at their entrance/reception as well as for district administration to monitor adherence.

It further said that buffet dinner or lunch will not be allowed on the events. Only lunch box or table services will be allowed.

Comments

comments