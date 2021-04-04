NCOC suspends inter-provincial transport amid spike in Covid cases

ISLAMABAD: Keeping in view the recent spike in COVID-19 cases amid the third wave of the disease, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday suspended inter-provincial transport for two days a week (Saturday and Sunday), ARY News reported.

According to the details, the NCOC has restricted inter-provincial public transport only on weekends. However, cargo trucks, containers, medical and emergency services will be exempted from the restrictions.

The new restrictions will come into force from 10th of April and will continue to remain effective till 25th of April. NCOC further said that Pakistan Railways will continue to operate passenger trains seven days a week with 70 per cent occupancy.

Read More: Sindh wants NCOC to ban inter-provincial transport, allow vaccine for chronic patients

Earlier on April 2, Sindh government had written a letter to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) seeking a ban on inter-provincial public transport and granting approval to COVID vaccination to people suffering from chronic illness.

A letter written from the provincial home department shared recommendations of a meeting headed by CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah and attended by medical experts including those from the WHO.

Sharing the recommendations, it had said that a ban should be imposed on inter-provincial or inter-city public transport for a period of two weeks. The letter had suggested an immediate implementation of the ban with only giving two days to the public transport to reach their desired designation.

