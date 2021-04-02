KARACHI: Sindh government has written a letter to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) seeking a ban on inter-provincial public transport and granting approval to COVID vaccination to people suffering from chronic illness, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

A letter written from the provincial home department shared recommendations of a meeting headed by CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah and attended by medical experts including those from the WHO.

Sharing the recommendations, it said that a ban should be imposed on inter-provincial or inter-city public transport for a period of two weeks. The letter suggested an immediate implementation of the ban with only giving two days to the public transport to reach their desired designation.

“Special focus and strict implementation should be ensured from districts with high positivity ratios,” it said while adding that goods transport would be allowed to move while following all SOPs.

The provincial government further recommended Covid vaccination of people suffering from chronic illness including heart, kidney diseases and cancer irrespective of their age.

The letter went a further step ahead suggesting that registration should begin for all those who desire to get a vaccination in order to asses the demand of those seeking the dose. “Those registered can be administered the vaccine as per the NCOC on prioritization from among the registered,” the additional sectary home said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Senior citizens above 65 years of age can now walk into any designated vaccination centre to get Covid-19 jab, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said today.

Pakistan has opened registration for vaccination against the novel coronavirus for people of 50 years and above on Thursday. The people belong to the above-50 age-group can now get themselves be registered at 1166 to receive the code for vaccination.

