Pakistan opens walk-in vaccination for citizens above 65

ISLAMABAD: Senior citizens above 65 years of age can now walk into any designated vaccination centre to get Covid-19 jab, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Friday.

They can visit any vaccination centre from April 3 (tomorrow) with their CNIC to get themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus after on-spot registration.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar chaired a meeting of the NCOC to take stock of reported surge in COVID cases among children. “There is no deviation in positivity ratio in children as compared to previous waves statistics,” the NCOC said.

During all three waves, it added infection ratio in children aged between 1-10 years remained around 3% of the total cases.

The meeting expressed concern over violation of the government-defined SOPs, including mask wearing and social distancing as well as business closure timings. It, however, expressed sanctification over the procurement of Covid-19 vaccine.

The government purchased one million doses of Chinese Sinopharm vaccine lately, that have been distributed to the provinces, the NCOC said, asking the provincial governments to ensure they achieve their vaccination targets.

