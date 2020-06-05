Anti-COVID measures: NCOC special team visits hospitals in Karachi

KARACHI: A special team of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has visited different hospitals in Karachi in order to review the anti-coronavirus measures, ARY News reported on Friday.

The NCOC team headed by PM’s focal person on coronavirus Dr Faisal Sultan visited Jinnah Hospital, Civil Hospital, Liaquat National Hospital, Aga Khan Hospital.

The NCOC officials told media that the prime motive of the visits in different parts of the country is exchanging experiences and increasing capabilities to fight COVID-19 pandemic. During the visit, Dr Faisal Sultan held meetings with the provincial leadership.

Dr Faisal Sultan and provincial leaders have exchanged views on ongoing efforts and strategies to contain the pandemic. The PM’s focal person on coronavirus has also assured maximum efforts from the NCOC to the provincial authorities.

Earlier on Thursday, it emerged that a team of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) comprising experts will visit different parts of the country to assist the local administrations to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

The experts’ team will be headed by Dr Faisal Sultan, the Prime Minister’s focal person on coronavirus, which will visit different parts of the country to review the administrative and other arrangements for fighting the pandemic.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) statistics, the coronavirus infections have reached 89,249 including 4,896 new cases across the country while the country recorded 1,838 deaths during the last 24 hours.

