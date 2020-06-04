NCOC team to visit different parts of country to review anti-COVID-19 measures

ISLAMABAD: A team of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) comprising experts will visit different parts of the country to assist the local administrations to fight COVID-19 pandemic, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The experts’ team will be headed by Dr Faisal Sultan, the Prime Minister’s focal person on coronavirus, which will visit different parts of the country to review the administrative and other arrangements for fighting the pandemic.

Prior to the team’s visit, the government has tightened precautionary measures in view of the rise in the number of virus cases.

Local administrations have taken action over the violations of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) by sealing some industrial units, shops and imposing fines of violators.

Read: Markets to be sealed in Punjab over neglecting SOPs: sources

It emerged that 22 industrial units were sealed in the federal capital Islamabad, 13 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and 37 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to NCOC officials, 83 shops were sealed in Islamabad, 440 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and 525 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Fines were also imposed on 115 violators in Islamabad, 907 in GB and 3553 in KP.

The countrywide tally of coronavirus cases has surged to 85,264 with record case of 4,688 in the last 24 hours.

Read: COVID-19: NDMA stars distributing more ventilators to all provinces

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) statistics, so far, 32,910 cases have been detected in Sindh, 31,104 in Punjab, 11,373 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5,224 in Balochistan, 3,544 in Islamabad, 285 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 824 in Gilgit Baltistan,

28,923 patients have recovered from the disease, while 53,366 are still battling the deadly virus. After 82 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours the total tally of fatalities now stands at 1,770.

So far, 615,511 tests have been conducted across the country.with 20,167 new tests during the period of the last 24 hours.

Comments

comments