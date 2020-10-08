PESHAWAR: A team of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday visited Peshawar airport to review the implementation of the health-related guidelines designed to control coronavirus spread, ARY News reported.

The team visited various lounges of the airport and also inspected the auto-scanning machine to detect coronavirus. The team also met the health officers and airport authorities and got a briefing from them about the departure and arrival of the passengers.

COVID-19 SOPs are being implemented strictly at the Peshawar airport, the authorities said in their briefing to the NCOC team.

The inspecting team expressed satisfaction over adherence to the coronavirus SOPs. In the second phase, the National Command and Operation Centre team will visit Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi airports.

According to a circular issued by the PIA authorities in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, on the identification of any passenger or flight crew member as a coronavirus affected person, he or she would be immediately isolated and the crew would be stopped from working.

The affected person would be dealt while wearing gloves, special protective dress and mask during the flight.

The coronavirus case would be handed over to the ‘health authorities’ immediately after the landing of the aircraft.

