NDMA delivers fifth consignment of protective gear to Balochistan

QUETTA: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday dispatched the fifth consignment of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for doctors and health workers of Balochistan, ARY News reported.

According to NDMA Spokesperson, protective equipment has been dispatched to four hospitals in Balochistan.

The PPE includes surgical masks, N-95 masks, protective gowns, gloves, shoe covers, surgical head covers, face shields, protective goggles, and sanitizers.

The consignment included three PCR testing machines, 20,000 testing kits, 20,000 surgical masks, 6000 D-95 and ten thousand KN-95 masks, 14,000 protective suits, 16,000 pairs of gloves and five hundred gowns.

Additionally, 500 face shields, 800 protective glasses and eight thousand sanitizer bottles have also been sent to Balochistan.

Earlier on May 8, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) provided $100,000 worth of protection kits to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to safeguard its crew members operating special flights against the coronavirus.

The protection kits provided to the national flag carrier included gowns, masks and goggles.

The airline’s crew members operating special flights for repatriation of Pakistanis stranded in different countries due to suspension of international flights will use these kits to keep the deadly virus at bay.

PIA chief executive office Air Marshal Arshad Malik expressed gratitude to the NDMA chairman over the provision of protective gear saying national institutions are busy in serving the country with complete unity.

