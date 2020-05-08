NDMA donates $100,000 worth of protection kits to PIA

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has provided $100,000 worth of protection kits to the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to safeguard its crew members operating special flights against the coronavirus, ARY News reported.

The protection kits provided to the national flag carrier included gowns, masks and goggles.

The airline’s crew members operating special flights for repatriation of Pakistanis stranded in different countries due to suspension of international flights will use these kits to keep the deadly virus at bay.

PIA chief executive office Air Marshal Arshad Malik expressed gratitude to the NDMA chairman over the provision of protective gear saying national institutions are busy in serving the country with complete unity.

He said the donated kits will help keep the national flag carrier’s employees as well as flyers safe amid the pandemic.

It merits mentioning that a number of crew members of the airline have fallen victim to the coronavirus.

