PIA releases new schedule of relief flights for stranded Pakistanis

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has released a new schedule for operating more relief flights to bring back stranded Pakistanis in foreign countries, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The national flag-carrier will operate four international flights between May 6 to May 14 while first flight will depart for Netherlands’ Amsterdam and it will land in Islamabad after carrying the stranded nationals.

On May 8, a relief flight will depart for Germany’s Frankfurt and land in Islamabad with nationals on board.

The PIA’s third flight will be operated in Norway’s capital Oslo on May 11 and it will return Islamabad.

The last scheduled flight will depart for France’s capital Paris on May 14 to bring back nationals trapped there.

The government has continued operating special flights for repatriation of Pakistanis trapped in different countries due to the suspension of flight operations in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the day, over 150 Pakistanis stranded in Bahrain due to COVID-19 pandemic and suspension of flight operations returned to their homeland via a special flight, PK-8282, of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Comments

comments