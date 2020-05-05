Web Analytics
Over 150 Pakistanis stranded in Bahrain return home

PIA coronavirus relief Arshad Malik

KARACHI: Over 150 Pakistanis stranded in Bahrain due to COVID-19 pandemic and suspension of airlines operations returned to their homeland via a special flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of PIA, a special flight of the national flag carrier PK-8282 brought the stranded countrymen from Bahrain to Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

He maintained that all the passengers have been shifted to a quarantine facility established at a local hotel for screening and testing them for the COVID-19.

They will be allowed to leave for their homes if their test results return negative, the spokesperson added.

Earlier on April 4, a total of 162 Pakistanis stranded in Canada owing to coronavirus pandemic and suspension of airlines operations had returned to the homeland via a special flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

According to the details, a PIA’s special flight PK-798 had brought the stranded Pakistanis from Toronto Pearson International Airport to Islamabad International Airport.

Sources had said that all the passengers had been shifted to a quarantine centre after screening and testing them for the COVID-19. They will be allowed to leave for their homes if their test results return negative, the sources added.

 

