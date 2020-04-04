162 Pakistanis stranded in Canada return home

ISLAMABAD: A total of 162 Pakistanis stranded in Canada owing to coronavirus pandemic and suspension of airlines operations returned to the homeland via a special flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a PIA’s special flight PK-798 brought the stranded Pakistanis from Toronto Pearson International Airport to Islamabad International Airport.

Sources said that all the passengers have been shifted to a quarantine centre after screening and testing them for the COVID-19.

They will be allowed to leave for their homes if their test results return negative, the sources added.

Earlier on April 3, 194 Pakistanis stuck in Turkey had returned back home on Friday on board a special flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The national flag carrier’s Boeing-777 aircraft had brought back home the passengers stuck in Istanbul owing to suspension of international flights to the country to control the spread of novel coronavirus.

They will be screened and shifted into quarantine before being allowed to proceed to their homes.

