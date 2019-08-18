NDMA issues flood warning in different parts of country

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued flood warning in different parts of the country following the new spell of heavy rainfall, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The authority issued flood warning in many parts of the country besides activating the concerned institutions for the finalisation of effective measures to void damages and life loss.

The spokesperson announced the weather advisory, predicting heavy rains in the upper areas of Jhelum, Chenab and Ravi rivers which can cause a mid-level flood.

The concerned departments are completely ready to counter the flood-like situation, said the spokesperson, urging to keep tourists aware of the latest weather situation.

Earlier on Saturday, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had issued flood alerts throughout the rivers in the province.

According to details, floods are feared in rivers, Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej, Beas and Jehlum within the next 72 hours. The authority had also directed the concerned departments to be prepared and on standby.

