NDMA delivers fourth consignment of protective gear to Balochistan, GB

QUETTA: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday dispatched the fourth consignment of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for doctors and health workers of Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan, ARY News reported.

According to NDMA Spokesperson, these PPE include surgical masks, N-95 masks, protective gowns, gloves, shoe covers, surgical head covers, face shields, protective goggles, and sanitizers.

The consignment included 38798 surgical masks, 1600 N-95 masks, 7292 protective gears, 2240 surgical gloves and 1303 shoes to be used in intensive care units of hospitals.

It also contained 1676 surgical caps, 318 protection glass, 808 face shields and 200 thermal guns, bottles of sanitizers.

Similarly, 29098 surgical masks, 1200 N-95 masks, 5469 protective gears, 1680 surgical gloves and 997 shoes have been dispatched to Gilgit Baltistan hospitals.

The spokesperson said the provision of PPEs is also continuing to hospitals of Punjab, Sindh, and Azad Kashmir.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday delivered the fourth consignment of additional safety equipment to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) health department.

According to details, the equipment includes masks, safety suits, surgical caps, gloves and face shields.

The consignment included 1,26,000 surgical masks, 5,200 N-95 masks, 23,700 protective gears, 7,280 surgical gloves and 4,236 shoes for health workers.

