Neighbour confesses he raped, murdered Karachi girl

KARACHI: Police on Monday said a suspect arrested over his alleged involvement in the rape and murder of a minor girl within the jurisdiction of the Bin Qasim police station has confessed to the felony, ARY News reported.

According to investigators, the suspect, identified as Farhan, is a neighbour of the victim girl. He and his brother are being investigated in the case.

A police official said ten out of the 14 people arrested on suspicion of their involvement in the crime would be released today, while Farhan and others will be produced before the relevant court to obtain their physical remand.

Last week, police took into custody 14 people on suspicion of their involvement in the rape and murder of the minor girl.

According to SSP Investigation (Malir) Farrukh Raza, the arrested suspects were residing in the building from where the body of the girl was recovered. Their DNA samples were obtained for testing.

He said that the police hadgot two-day physical remand of the accused from the relevant court for questioning with regard to a probe into the case, adding that the incident was being investigated from different angles.

A post-mortem report of the deceased had confirmed that she was murdered after being subjected to sexual assault.

The body of the 10-year-old girl was recovered in the overhead water tank of a building in Marshal Yard, Railway Colony late on Thursday night.

The girl had gone missing at around 6:00pm on the same day. The relatives started a search and found the body inside the water tank on the building’s third floor, where no one lived.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where doctors confirmed that she was raped and strangled, according to Bin Qasim SHO.

