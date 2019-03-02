Police detain 14 people on suspicion of raping, murdering minor girl

KARACHI: Police have taken into custody 14 people on suspicion of their involvement in the rape and murder of a minor girl within the remits of the Bin Qasim police station, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to SSP Investigation (Malir) Farrukh Raza, the arrested suspects were residing in the building from where the body of the girl was recovered. Their DNA samples have been obtained for testing.

He said that the police have got two-day physical remand of the accused from the relevant court for questioning with regard to a probe into the case, adding that the incident was being investigated from different angles.

Meanwhile, a post-mortem report of the deceased confirmed that she was murdered after being subjected to sexual assault.

Read Also: Man arrested for ‘attempting to rape minor girl in Korangi’

The body of the 10-year-old girl was recovered in the overhead water tank of a building in Marshal Yard, Railway Colony late on Thursday night.

The girl had gone missing at around 6:00pm on the same day. The relatives started a search and found the body inside the water tank on the building’s third floor, where no one lived.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where doctors confirmed that she was raped and strangled, according to Bin Qasim SHO.

Comments

comments