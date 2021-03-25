NEPRA given autonomy regarding power tariff as president sings ordinance

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Thursday promulgated the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Act (Amendment) Ordinance 2021, ARY News reported.

Under the new law, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has been given autonomy regarding electricity prices. The government was allowed to impose a 10 per cent surcharge on power consumers.

The government was authorized to impose Rs 1.40 per unit surcharge on electricity. Sources said that the government can now increase the power tariff up to Rs5.5 per unit during the next two years.

After the amendment in NEPRA Act, the power consumers will have to bear Rs700 billion extra burden, the sources added.

Earlier on March 9, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had approved a hike of Rs 0.89 per unit in the price of electricity.

The latest increase had been made on account of variations in the fuel charges for the month of January 2021. Nepra had said K-Electric consumers were exempted from the tariff increase. The new power rates would be applicable after the issuance of a notification by the federal government in this regard.

