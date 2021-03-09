NEPRA approves increase in power tariff

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday approved a hike of Rs 0.89 per unit in the price of electricity, ARY News reported.

The latest increase has been made on account of variations in the fuel charges for the month of January 2021.

Nepra said K-Electric consumers are exempted from the tariff increase. The new power rates will be applicable after the issuance of a notification by the federal government in this regard.

The NEPRA Authority had held a public hearing on February 25 on the Central Power Purchase Authority’s (CPPA) request for an increase in electricity.

As per the data submitted by CPPA-G, XWDISCOs purchased 1.06 GWI-I from Captive Power Plants (CPPs) during January 2021, for which CPPA-G provided actual details of energy purchased from these plants.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) recently had approved an increase of Rs1.95 per unit in power tariff, putting an additional burden of Rs200 billion on consumers.

According to the power regulator, the tariff hike will be applicable to all consumers including lifeline consumers using 50 units in a month.

