Netherlands envoy lauds Pakistan Navy’s efforts towards regional peace

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Netherlands Wouter Plomp called on Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and defense cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

The Ambassador of Netherlands appreciated Pakistan Navy’s efforts for peace and stability in the region.

Later in the day, ambassador of the Netherlands Wouter Plomp also called on Religious Minister Noorul Haq Qadri.

Read More: Turkish envoy appreciates Pak Navy’s efforts for maritime security

On the occasion, the religious minister said that close relations between the two countries were being strengthened with each passing day.

The Ambassador lauded the measures taken by the Pakistan government for the welfare of minorities. He expressed his willingness to closely work with Pakistan to tackle climate change.

Comments

comments