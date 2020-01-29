New cases of poliovirus reported in Sindh, Balochistan, KP

ISLAMABAD: Three new cases of poliovirus have been reported from Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) which increases the number of infected children to six this year, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The officials of the health ministry confirmed that a 26-month-old child was detected with poliovirus in Jumo Agham union council of Sindh’s Ratodero. The blood sample of the child had been taken on December 24 last year.

Another case was reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province where an 11-month-old child found infected with the disease in Tank district. Sources said the parents of the child had rejected to administer the anti-polio vaccine to the infant.

Sources said the first case of poliovirus in Balochistan during 2020 was also included in the latest figure.

A 20-month-old child also fell victim of the poliovirus in Sikandarabad union council of Balochistan’s Dera Murad Jamali.

It emerged that the child had been administered anti-polio drops thrice. The sample of the child was taken on January 3 which confirmed the presence of the infection.

Earlier on January 25, a new case of poliovirus had popped up in the Sindh province as this time the virus is detected in an over three-year-old child in Sujawal area of the province, ARY NEWS reported.

The case was detected in a 3.5-year-old child in village Yousuf Jatt of Union Council Kothi in Sujawal.

It is not the first time a polio case is detected from the Sujawal district as uptil now five cases have been reported during the last four years from the district.

