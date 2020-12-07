New committee formed to overhaul Pakistani visa policy for tourism

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted on Monday a committee to overhaul visa policy of Pakistan for making it more operational to encourage local tourism, ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan has put Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi as committee head who held the first session today attended by Special Advisor to PM on national security Moeed Yusuf, advisor on commerce Razak Dawood, among key secretaries and concerned officials.

The huddle was briefed in the session today on the e-visa facility and a number of visa categories in a presentation by Chairman NADRA.

NADRA chairman noted that the e-visa policy has been functional since the past one and a half years in Pakistan.

The session head FM Qureshi said the country has so much potential to be exploited in sectors of tourism and other many investment heads.

It was noted in the session today that the recommendations by this committee in helping the visa policies will be sent to the federal cabinet where these can be approved by the prime minister.

Separately today, in a bid to provide relief to the masses, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh directed the provinces to control the prices of essential food items.

Presiding over a meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee through video link in Islamabad today, Hafeez Shaikh asked the province to take strict action against the hoarders and profiteers to maintain stability in prices of the food items across the country.

