41 new dengue cases reported in Karachi, toll reaches 1658

KARACHI: As many as 41 people were tested positive for dengue fever at different hospitals of the Karachi during the last 24 hours taking the toll to 156 for the ongoing month, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to Dengue Surveillance Cell, 41 new cases of dengue were reported in the metropolis today taking the toll to 156 for the current month and 1658 overall in this year.

At least 8 people from all over Sindh have lost their lives due to dengue fever in 2019, said report.

Earlier in August, the report submitted to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah by Health secretary showed that 67 were reported in district Central, 147 East, 141 South and 155 West, 69 Malir and 52 Korangi.

Hyderabad saw 14 cases of dengue fever, Tando Allahyar two, Matiari two, Badin one case, Thatta one, Jamshoro two, Dadu one, Mirpurkhas 4, Tharparkar one, Sanghar one, Larkana six, Qambar-Shadadkot two, Shikarpur two, Jacobabad three, Kashmore four, Sukkur two, Shaheed Benazirabad three, Ghotki four, Khairpur four, and Naushehroferoze one.

Read More: 24 people test positive for dengue fever in 24 hours in Islamabad

The report says 207 cases were reported in August alone.

The chief minister directed the health department to launch an awareness drive through Dengue programme so that people could take precautionary measures

Comments

comments