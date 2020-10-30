35 new hotels to be constructed at tourists spots in Pakistan: Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD: The chairman of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Zulfiqar Bukhari has announced that 35 new hotels with modern facilities will be constructed at different tourist spots across Pakistan, ARY News reported on Friday.

Bukhari said that the federal government is completing all projects related to promoting tourism on a priority basis besides ensuring the provision of maximum facilities to the tourists.

He announced that practical steps are being taken by the incumbent government and it will construct 35 new hotels with modern facilities at different tourist spots across the country.

Beth Troutman said that the hospitality of the Pakistani nation is exemplary and she found the country’s image contrary to the negative propaganda. Pakistan is a peaceful country with many places of natural beauty.

During the address, the ambassador Dr Asad Majeed Khan invited US nationals to visit Pakistan.

Earlier, the federal government had achieved to get a major foreign investment for the tourists’ attraction, Chitral, as a project commenced to construct a five-star resort for promoting tourism.

The investment has been done by a US-based overseas Pakistani, Anwar Aman, for the construction of ‘BeJaan’ hotel which will also generate employment for locals besides increasing the attraction of the northern region.

Zulfiqar Bukhari had said that foreign investment increased up to 206 per cent after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came into power. He had thanked Anwar Aman for making a huge investment in the hotel industry.

The 80-bed hotel will generate employment for locals and Chitral will emerge as the best tourism spot in the northern region. He had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is willing to expedite tourism activities in the country and he is consistently monitoring the developments.

Bukhari had said that the federal government introduced Pakistan’s first-ever tourism policy and prepared a 10-year action plan for its implementation. Pakistan will compete India and Malaysia in the tourism sector.”

